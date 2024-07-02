Scenes from a previous Dove Cottage Day Hospice fun day and dog show

Vital funds for Dove Cottage Day Hospice will be generated from this Sunday’s family fun day and dog show.

The free event takes place at Stathern Lodge – opposite the hospice on Canal Lane – from 11am to 4pm with lots of family entertainment planned.

The fun day will also host the hospice’s ever-popular dog show, with categories including ‘Child’s Best Friend’, ‘Best Biscuit Catcher’ and a brand new addition for 2024, fancy dress.



Dan Smeeton, Dove Cottage’s CEO, said: “Every year, we plan a bigger and better summer fete with lots of fun things to do for everyone in our local community.

Families enjoying a previous Dove Cottage Day Hospice fun day

"This year is no exception and we can’t wait to see you there.

"Money raised goes towards our care services so it’s a winning combination of enjoying a lovely day out and supporting a great cause.”

The entertainment arena will feature a packed agenda, including performances from Stathern School Choir, Clare Calder Dance Academy, Melstrum Ukelele and an array of sea-shanties from The Stormy Weather Boys.

Kids will be kept entertained for hours with classic British fair games like splat the rat, hook a duck, tombola, bouncy castles, etc.

An arts and crafts market will showcase local suppliers’ talents, with stalls including ceramics and art, garden ware, eco cosmetics, jewellery, fused glass and children’s gifts.

There will also be a display of classic cars and vehicles for visitors to see up close.

Visitors have a choice of refreshments to enjoy on the day, with a barbecue, kindly supported by the Vale of Belvoir Lions, pizzas, an ice cream van, home-baked cakes and Pimms for the grown-ups.

The event is free to attend, with donations requested for car parking.

All money raised will go to providing day care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer, heart failure or a respiratory disorder.

The Vale of Belvoir hospice also provides dementia and bereavement support services.

This year, visitors will be offered the chance to have a tour of the hospice itself, to see exactly where the money raised from the event is spent.