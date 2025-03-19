From Sewer Soup to Hydration Heroes - over half a million children to learn about the wonderful world of water

Over half a million youngsters across the Midlands have dived into the Wonderful World of water and had a taste of ‘Sewer Soup’ over the last five years thanks to Severn Trent’s education team.

Sewer Soup, Water Street and Hydration Heroes are some of the fun and interactive sessions that Severn Trent’s added to the school syllabus for Midlands kids, with more than 50,000 children in Leicestershire enjoying the fun, free and interactive sessions.

The company kicked off the super successful sessions in 2020 to give school children an opportunity to make a splash in learning about saving water and when they flush the loo – using fun props, activities and games to inspire the next generation of water users.

Severn Trent’s education offering was designed at inspiring a generation of primary school children aged between 7-11 as experts cited that they’re the most receptive to learning and embedding good behaviours for life.

Severn Trent Education Officer delivering a free session at a school.

Sessions covered what happens when we flush and only flushing the three P’s, paper, poo and pee - as well as sharing tips like turning the taps of when brushing and taking shorter showers to help save water at home.

Across the whole of the Severn Trent area, the education officers have engaged with a massive 559,777 children and in Leicestershire the total number of children is 55,043.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent said: “Having taught nearly half a million children has been such a privilege and we’d like to thank the parents, the pupils and of course the amazing teachers.

“Our free workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun, as well as being very informative and a fantastic way for children to get involved and learn more.

“As a team, we have had a fantastic five years and managed to get out and about to so many schools and speak to so many children in Leicestershire.

“We would like to say a huge thank to all the schools who have welcomed us in and given us the opportunity to talk more about the work that we do. We look forward to continuing to work with schools and would ask them to get in touch if they’d like to find out more.”

Severn Trent’s Education Team recently announced it was branching out and offering its workshops to community groups and organisations.

From April the team will be combining its work in schools with getting into the community and speaking to customers directly about Severn Trent’s operations work and treatment processes.

The new community sessions can cover water treatment and usage including tips on how to save water, waste-water treatment and recycling including how to avoid a blocked sewer, how Severn Trent is working on improving our watercourses, insight into customer support schemes and the help available and insight into careers and apprenticeships that are offered.

For further details on Severn Trent’s Education Team, visit www.stwater.co.uk/education or email the team directly at [email protected]