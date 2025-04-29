Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate

A free May Day Festival is being held in Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is hosting the event in Market Place with lots of family-friendly entertainment, including dancing, music and other activities.

The festival will feature a traditional maypole dance, maypole dancing classes, live folk bands, morris dancing, a Punch and Judy show, and flower crown crafting workshops.

Dancing workshops will be held for children so they can join in and try their hand at this festive tradition.

There will also be flower crown-making sessions to make your own head-dress.

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, said, "May Day celebrations hold a special place in English rural life, deeply rooted in ancient traditions and customs.

"The Town Estate is proud to organise this day of festivities and celebration in the heart of Melton Mowbray, and play our part in keeping these traditions alive."

The May Day Festival begins at 11am and it will continue through until 2pm.