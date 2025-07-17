Free legal support clinic launches in Oakham for families in crisis

A new monthly family law clinic has been launched in Oakham, removing the cost barrier for families seeking support with divorce, childcare arrangements and other family related legal issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by local family law specialists, Belderbos Solicitors, in partnership with Citizens Advice Rutland, the clinic runs on the first Friday of each month from the Citizens Advice office on Oakham High Street. It offers 30-minute appointments with a qualified law expert, providing free legal advice on issues such as divorce and property settlements.

This initiative responds to the growing demand for accessible legal advice during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Many people often delay seeking legal support due to concerns about affordability, something the new clinic aims to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Belderbos Solicitors we're conscious that many people struggle to afford legal advice.” said Nick Robertshaw, Family Law Specialist at Belderbos Solicitors. “Therefore the opportunity to partner with Rutland CAB allows us to provide guidance on family law matters to those in Oakham and the surrounding area who might not otherwise be able to obtain legal advice.”

Helping families feel less alone in the legal process.

Since its launch, the clinic has already helped a number of people gain a better understanding of their rights and options during what is often an emotionally challenging time.

Clare Bryan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice Rutland, said: “Belderbos's Family Law Clinic is invaluable for our clients; they provide a free initial appointment at our office and offer legal advice on a range of family law issues.

“Our clients have found them to be very helpful and informative, offering clear and practical guidance on matters such as divorce, custody and property settlements. With their support, clients leave feeling more empowered and confident in navigating their family law challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clients will first need to speak with a Citizens Advice Adviser, who can then refer them to the clinic for a free appointment. Citizens Advice Rutland invites people to contact them on 01572 723494 or via the online form on their website, www.citizensadvicerutland.org.uk