Free hot drinks to be served outside charity shop
The barista drinks will be dispensed by staff at the ‘Little Cup of Joy’ coffee van every Monday between January 6 and February 10, from 1pm to 2.30pm.
They will be offered in the car park in Canal Lane to anyone who pops down to the shop, as well as dog walkers, cyclists or those out for an afternoon drive.
Outdoor seating will be available – with blankets if it is a little chilly - and the Dove Cottage charity shop will be open with a whole host of bargains to browse.
The initiative is aimed at combating rural isolation.
They are also organising a guided ‘wellbeing walk’ on January 6, meeting at noon in the shop car park.
Email [email protected] to pre-register for the walk.
The hospice closed its tea room in October due to rising costs and dwindling customer numbers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.