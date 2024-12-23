Free hot drinks to be served outside charity shop

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:07 GMT
The ‘Little Cup of Joy’ coffee van pictured at Goadby Marwood in the summer - it will visit Dove Cottage Day Hospice's charity shop in January and FebruaryThe ‘Little Cup of Joy’ coffee van pictured at Goadby Marwood in the summer - it will visit Dove Cottage Day Hospice's charity shop in January and February
Free hot drinks will be served outside the Dove Cottage Day Hospice charity shop in Stathern early in the new year.

The barista drinks will be dispensed by staff at the ‘Little Cup of Joy’ coffee van every Monday between January 6 and February 10, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

They will be offered in the car park in Canal Lane to anyone who pops down to the shop, as well as dog walkers, cyclists or those out for an afternoon drive.

Outdoor seating will be available – with blankets if it is a little chilly - and the Dove Cottage charity shop will be open with a whole host of bargains to browse.

The initiative is aimed at combating rural isolation.

They are also organising a guided ‘wellbeing walk’ on January 6, meeting at noon in the shop car park.

Email [email protected] to pre-register for the walk.

The hospice closed its tea room in October due to rising costs and dwindling customer numbers.

