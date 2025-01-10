An electric car being charged

Four locations are being considered for new public electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints in the Melton borough.

Leicestershire County Council has revealed where dozens of new sites will be installed across the county, including two in Melton Mowbray and one each in Asfordby and Bottesford.

A report to go before next week’s highways and transport scrutiny committee states that in Leicestershire ‘up to one in four registered cars in 2030 could be electric, and a minimum of 3,200 public chargepoints will be required’.

Currently, there are 470 public chargepoints – as of March 2024, shown on Zapmap’s national chargepoint map, however, none of them are on-street chargepoints.

Specific chargepoint locations have yet to be determined but the focus will be on the larger most populated settlements across Leicestershire.

Priority will be given to sites on residential streets where there is a high proportion of housing with limited or no access to private off-street parking and on highways where they can be publically used.

The County Hall report shows that the Melton borough EV chargepoints would mainly be lower powered and suitable for overnight charging, although one of the Melton town chargepoints would be a rapid chargepoint.

The county council has secured at least £223,000 of capital funding towards the delivery of the Pilot project and has been allocated an additional £3.151m towards further chargepoint delivery through the LEVI Full project, following the success of the business case, which was submitted to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) in November 2024.

Installation of new chargepoints will be phased in across the county from April.