Volunteers pictured at the launch of the new rural food hub opens at Asfordby

A new food hub has opened at Asfordby to support villagers who are in need of financial support.

Those who benefit can receive food parcels and tailored help from Melton Borough Council officials to help them regain financial independence.

It is the ninth hub to open since February as part of the council’s Rural Food Hub Network and will operate every Wednesday, between 1pm and 2pm, at Bradgate Flats.

The borough’s hubs have received 76 requests for food and support from rural households – they have evolved and adapted to the needs of the communities they serve.

Councillor Margaret Clay, ward member for Asfordby, was an advocate for the new food hub.

She said:“I am really pleased we have been able to set up a food hub in Asfordby for our local residents.

"The hub can not only provide food packages for those in need but can help put longer term support in place.

“I encourage anyone in our community who is facing difficulties to contact the council and get a referral.”

The Rural Food Hub Network was developed as part of the council’s cost of living offer to the Melton community.

Government funding has enabled the project to get off the ground and provide vital support to residents in need, alongside other initiatives such as the Household Support Fund and Pension Credit awareness events.

Residents can get access to a hub by contacting the council’s hub network and requesting a voucher.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, commented: “The Rural Food Hub Network provides vital support to our communities, filling a gap that was identified in our rural communities for households who were unable to access the foodbank services available in Melton Mowbray.

"We are so grateful to our volunteers who help us sustainably run multiple successful hubs around the borough.

"If anyone would be willing and able to volunteer their time, they can get in touch with our Community Support Hub to discuss opportunities in their local area.”

He added: “The impact of cost-of-living pressures continues to affect our communities and we understand that financial hardship can come unexpectedly, be short term or long term, and can happen to anyone.”

Click HERE to see the full list of rural food hubs.