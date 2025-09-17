Flower club members celebrate 65th anniversary with afternoon tea

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:12 BST
Jean Egglestone and Daphne Bullimore cut the cake to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the founding of Melton Mowbray and District Flower Clubplaceholder image
Jean Egglestone and Daphne Bullimore cut the cake to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the founding of Melton Mowbray and District Flower Club
Dozens of members of Melton Mowbray and District Flower Club celebrated its 65th anniversary with a delicious afternoon tea.

Honorary founding member, Jean Egglestone, was one of those present at the event, which was held at the club’s HQ, Asfordby Parish Hall.

Jean and club president, Daphne Bullimore, were invited to cut a celebratory cake by the club’s chairman, Viv James.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glasses were raised to the success for the club and its healthy membership by the 40 members present.

Melton Flower Club's 65th anniversary cakeplaceholder image
Melton Flower Club's 65th anniversary cake

The flower club, which was started up in May 1960, meets on the third Monday of the month at Asfordby Parish Hall, from 6.45pm for a 7.15pm start.

Annual membership for members costs £40, with visitors charged £5 per meeting.

Alison Blythe, one of the members, said: “Visitors are welcome to come along and join us at our meetings.”

Regular speakers are engaged every month and a Christmas lunch is enjoyed in December.

Related topics:Melton Mowbray
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice