Flower club members celebrate 65th anniversary with afternoon tea
Honorary founding member, Jean Egglestone, was one of those present at the event, which was held at the club’s HQ, Asfordby Parish Hall.
Jean and club president, Daphne Bullimore, were invited to cut a celebratory cake by the club’s chairman, Viv James.
Glasses were raised to the success for the club and its healthy membership by the 40 members present.
The flower club, which was started up in May 1960, meets on the third Monday of the month at Asfordby Parish Hall, from 6.45pm for a 7.15pm start.
Annual membership for members costs £40, with visitors charged £5 per meeting.
Alison Blythe, one of the members, said: “Visitors are welcome to come along and join us at our meetings.”
Regular speakers are engaged every month and a Christmas lunch is enjoyed in December.