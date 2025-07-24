First for the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust as 25-bed community rehabilitation unit opens

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has opened a community rehabilitation facility to support with the discharge of patients from hospitals.

The new 25-bed standalone unit, called Preston Lodge, provides beds for patients who no longer need acute care but would benefit from recovery or rehabilitation before being discharged.

Based in North Evington, just 1.6 miles from the Leicester Royal Infirmary, Preston Lodge helps patients recover from their hospital stay while getting specialist care such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language support, and rehabilitation.

One of the first patients to be treated at Preston Lodge was Doreen Sharpe, 93, who was transferred to the unit after a two-week stay at the Leicester General Hospital following a fall at home. She said: “It’s lovely here, the rooms are nice, and the food is good. I feel like the staff are making a lot of time for me, which is very nice.”

The new unit supports the Government’s shift from acute to community care, as set out in the NHS 10 Year Plan.

Barry Fogarty, Matron at Preston Lodge, said: “This location is far more suitable for our patient’s rehabilitation and reablement needs and it frees up acute beds in the process. These patients will get access to a range of services under one roof, and the flow of patients through our hospitals will be improved as a result.

“We have really loved welcoming our first patients through the doors of this new facility and we are already seeing what a positive impact this model is having.”

Construction work is still underway at the former care home site, with a further 28 beds set to be ready in time for winter.

Jon Melbourne, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer, added: “Preston Lodge further enhances UHL’s community offer and shows how the Trust is working ahead of the NHS 10 Year Plan. We know how important it is for our patients to receive care in the right place, and by providing multi-disciplinary care in the community, we will be freeing up vital beds in our acute hospitals. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our patients.”