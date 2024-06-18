Amanda Heath (left), founder and manager of Melton and District Money Advice Centre, and Rachel Kolebuk, chief customer officer at Melton Building Society

More than 10,000 young people and adults in the Melton area have now benefited from being given vital financial and budgeting support through a link between a debt charity and building society.

Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC) has been partnered since 2022 with Melton Building Society, which has provided vital funding to enable the charity to utilise their expert skills and knowledge to deliver free finance education to local schools, colleges and businesses at no cost.

The collaboration has focussed on enhancing financial literacy within the community across all ages via a series of workshops, starting with primary school age children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to help households to manage their finances effectively and avoid getting into debt.

Amanda Heath, founder and manager of MADMAC, said: “Our collaboration with Melton Building Society has been really impactful.

"Our contact and engagement with the local community is making a tangible difference.

"From our money advice sessions to workshops and assemblies in schools, together we’re equipping our community with the tools they need for better financial management and a more prosperous future.”Rachel Kolebuk, chief customer officer at Melton Building Society added: "Our partnership with MADMAC has gone from strength to strength and we are delighted to have together delivered financial education to over 10,000 people across the region.

“Providing these life skills helps us to create a legacy which means we can continue to support consumers and communities for the next 150 years and beyond.”