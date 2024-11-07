Ken Eggleston and Rheinard Mantau together at the recent twinning event in Melton

A friendship developed from two boys working on a farm nearly 60 years ago led to a twinning bond between people in the Melton area and the German city of Coesfeld which endures today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 1966, young student, Rheinard Mantau, arrived from North Westphalia, in Germany, to work on Ken Eggleston’s family farm in Long Clawson.

Reinhard became involved in teaching young farmers with numerous farming trips to England while Ken would develop his own successful dairy farm and pedigree cattle breeding business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several years later both men would, independently, join their own local Rotary clubs determined to help others and uphold the motto of ‘Service Above Self’.

One of the first twinning event between Melton Belvoir Rotary Club and Coesfeld Rotary Club in the early 1990s

In 1992, a small group from Melton Belvoir Rotary Club travelled to Coesfeld for initial talks intended to establish twinning arrangements between the two clubs and the first official visit of Coesfeld Rotary to Melton occurred the following year.

A Twinning Charter was signed, establishing that the clubs would make alternative visits every two years.

This arrangement has continued ever since, other than during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13th twinning visit of the two clubs has now taken place, when a party of 18 visitors from Coesfeld visited Melton to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Charter of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club.

Rotary members of Melton Belvoir and Coesfeld pictured at their latest Twinning event

A packed programme of activities was enjoyed by all, including visits to the British Car Museum, as well as various local venues and to view previous projects that the two clubs have cooperated on at Dove Hospice Day Hospice.

They enjoyed a meal at Sysonby Knoll Hotel for around 60 people, including the Rotary District Governor, Chis Knight.

A speech by Immediate Past President, Gordon Wells, recounted the history of Melton Belvoir Rotary over the last 40 years and the twinning visits between two clubs and their joint projects both here and overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply the Coesfeld Rotary Club President, Joerg Wenningmann, also paid tribute to the long friendship between the two clubs and the joint projects and presented a cheque for 500 Euros towards the next project which has still to be decided.

Everyone gathered at Ashby Folville village hall for a final buffet meal before the visitors were taken to Birmingham airport for their return home.