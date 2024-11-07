Farming friendship spawns twinning bond with German city
Back in 1966, young student, Rheinard Mantau, arrived from North Westphalia, in Germany, to work on Ken Eggleston’s family farm in Long Clawson.
Reinhard became involved in teaching young farmers with numerous farming trips to England while Ken would develop his own successful dairy farm and pedigree cattle breeding business.
Several years later both men would, independently, join their own local Rotary clubs determined to help others and uphold the motto of ‘Service Above Self’.
In 1992, a small group from Melton Belvoir Rotary Club travelled to Coesfeld for initial talks intended to establish twinning arrangements between the two clubs and the first official visit of Coesfeld Rotary to Melton occurred the following year.
A Twinning Charter was signed, establishing that the clubs would make alternative visits every two years.
This arrangement has continued ever since, other than during the Covid pandemic.
The 13th twinning visit of the two clubs has now taken place, when a party of 18 visitors from Coesfeld visited Melton to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Charter of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club.
A packed programme of activities was enjoyed by all, including visits to the British Car Museum, as well as various local venues and to view previous projects that the two clubs have cooperated on at Dove Hospice Day Hospice.
They enjoyed a meal at Sysonby Knoll Hotel for around 60 people, including the Rotary District Governor, Chis Knight.
A speech by Immediate Past President, Gordon Wells, recounted the history of Melton Belvoir Rotary over the last 40 years and the twinning visits between two clubs and their joint projects both here and overseas.
In reply the Coesfeld Rotary Club President, Joerg Wenningmann, also paid tribute to the long friendship between the two clubs and the joint projects and presented a cheque for 500 Euros towards the next project which has still to be decided.
Everyone gathered at Ashby Folville village hall for a final buffet meal before the visitors were taken to Birmingham airport for their return home.