The launch of a family hub at Coalville - one of 37 started up in Leicestershire a year ago

Dozens of ‘family hubs’ have supported more than 7,000 families across Leicestershire since they opened a year ago.

There are 37 hubs now operating – 21 family hub buildings and 16 libraries – including those at Venture House, on Asfordby Road, The Edge, on Dalby Road and at Melton Mowbray Library.

Family hubs were established after Leicestershire County Council won nearly £1million of government funding to provide places where families can receive information and support on a range of topics, including parenting, family health, relationships, education and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have hosted 741 stay-and-play groups, 180 volunteers have given up around 7,000 hours of their time and nearly 43 tonnes of food have been saved from landfill thanks to ‘community fridges’ based at the sites. A new website also serves as a virtual space where people can access information all in one place.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, county council lead member for children and families, said: “It’s only been just over a year, but the hubs are already a hive of activity and making a real difference to family’s lives.

“Teaming up with partner organisations has demonstrated that we can strengthen our support systems by working together.

"This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a vital source of support for families and communities throughout Leicestershire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past year numerous projects have been hosted at the hubs to support families, young people, care leavers, adults, parents and carers, children, and communities.

The hubs have also helped more than 7,000 families through referrals, and more through other schemes.

Groups that meet at the hubs include stay and play, SEND carers’ support groups, parents’ wellbeing cafes, youth groups and infant feeding groups.

Next steps include installing public access computers in 20 family hub buildings, so people can access the Family Hubs website www.familyhubsleicestershire.org.uk which includes information about local family hubs and a what’s on guide for events held at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad