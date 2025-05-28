Expert tips for homeowners to create impactful interiors in Leicestershire

A David Wilson Homes show home kitchen designed by Edward Thomas Interiors

In line with World Interiors Day (31st May), Barratt and David Wilson Homes have teamed up with Edward Thomas Interiors to provide residents with top tips to get the most out of their homes.

World Interiors Day is an annual celebration organised by the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers to highlight the significance of interior design and architecture and its impact on the quality of life.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, with the help of Estelle Palmer, Head of Design at Edward Thomas Interiors, have put together four top tips for homeowners in Leicestershire to make the most of their interiors.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “Our homes provide the ideal blank canvas for residents to express their own personality. We would like to say a huge thank you to Edward Thomas Interiors for providing our homeowners with some excellent advice.

A living room in a Barratt Homes show home designed by Edward Thomas Interiors

“We recommend anyone interested in moving home to come and visit our show homes where they can see these tips expertly put into place.”

Think Vertically!

Estelle said: “If you want to create extra storage space, don’t overlook walls or the ceiling. Floating shelves, hooks, picture rails and pegboards are great space savers, or why not wall mount TVs and media units to create more floorspace in living rooms, kitchen diners or children’s bedrooms?

“For those with balconies or limited outdoor space, we’ve seen great examples of doorstep and vertical gardens. Source, or repurpose, rustic plant pots or window boxes and plant climbers, vegetables or wildflowers for an immediate new hobby.”

Paint Effects

For an instant impact at low cost, painting (in all its forms) is a straightforward way to revamp a room.

Estelle continued: “Homeowners could try paint blocks or shapes to help ‘zone’ a room, create a feature wall in one of this year’s popular shades like Mocha Mousse, or colour drench.

“Drenching is really on trend right now and includes not just the walls, but the ceiling and any woodwork (skirting boards, window and door frames, and stair spindles) too. It’s bold and unapologetic about colour and really makes a statement.”

Upcycling

Homeowners could take a trip to a charity shop or flea market where they can find an abundance of pre-loved pieces.

Estelle said: “Unlock your inner creativity by upcycling second-hand or inherited pieces. This can be something as simple as making candle holders from old gin bottles or lampshades from rattan plant pots to more inventive décor.

“We have turned rugs and cricket bats into headboards, old fruit crates into desks and even joined two breadbins together to make a ‘breadside’ table!”

Decals and Murals

To really personalise a space, there’s the option to add wall decals or a mural. These are instantly transformative and make fantastic focal points for living rooms and bedrooms. These can be found in high-street and online retailers but for the more artistic homeowners, why not hand-paint them?

Estelle added: “Some of our current favourite designs depict cherry blossom, hanging vines, wisteria, and lavender. While these can be really striking, they can just as easily be removed by re-painting or wallpapering.”

