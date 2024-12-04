Access All Areas training lead and director, Mark Frisby (centre), with county council chair, Councillor Joe Orson (left) and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster

An independent careers advice and training company which has supported more than 1,300 Melton residents over the last decade has moved into a new town centre HQ and announced plans to expand.

Access All Areas Training CIC have opened their new office and training facility in Burton Street at Mary’s Place, which used to be known as the Samworth Centre.

Formally based at Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road, the community interest company relocated to the town centre to provide greater access to their services.

Their new HQ was opened by Leicestershire County Council chair, Councillor Joe Orson, who officially cut the ribbon, accompanied by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster and 100 guests, including partners, associates and service users.

Access All Areas, which was launched in in 2014, have responded to the need for adult learning and employment guidance in the borough; including an extensive range of free-of-charge distance learning courses for adults.

Workshops at the centre include life and social skills, confidence building and anxiety management.

For more vulnerable clients, they provide a counselling service and creative therapy.

They write bespoke training programs for clients with hidden disabilities and mental health conditions.

Training lead and director, Mark Frisby, said: “We have been made very welcome in one of the town’s best community facilities – Mary’s Place, a

fantastic resource, conveniently based in the town centre.

"We have exciting expansion plans, broadening the adult learning offer in the borough, whilst supporting Melton residents into employment and further training.

"We would like to thank Councillor Orson and our Mayor for giving up their time so generously at our opening event.

"We look forward to seeing friends, old and new, as the business evolves.”

The team are award winners in work preparation training; a result of developing a unique delivery technique called ‘Take-up the Space’; a fully immersive drama and role play system unlike any other offer in the region.

They work with the DWP, the NHS and the local authority and have formed collaborations with regional employers across the East Midlands.

They also offer a brokerage service - matching clients with local employers.

The team includes trainers, therapists and actor mentors for role play training.