One of the junior races at last year's Thrussington Fun Run

Entries are now open for the popular annual Thrussington Fun Run.

This year’s event, which takes place on Saturday March 1, features a number of races for children and adults, with distances ranging from three-quarters of a mile to 1.5 miles.

Proceeds will go towards the campaign to raise £50,000 to prevent the collapse of the tower at the village’s historic Holy Trinity Church.

There is an early bird entrance fee of £6, until February 14, and it will cost £8.50 after that.

The event had 300 runners last year and medals will be presented again to all participants.

Anna Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “The fields we use lend themselves so brilliantly to a fun run.

"Different challenging stream crossings, undulating terrain and some straw bales make it an exciting run for those of all ages and abilities and one on the calendar each year for many.

"Our thanks to the Rudkin family and their sheep for allowing us to use it.”

Click HERE to enter the event.

Sponsors are also sought to help cover the running costs of £1,000.

The church renovation fund has been boosted by sales of an amusing rhyming book, The Tale of the Tumbling Tower of Little Thrussington.

The story follows church mouse, Fred and his estate agent, Barry as they visit properties in the village trying to find Fred somewhere new to live because his church is falling down.

All profit from the book goes to the tower fund. Go to the PTFA website to get a copy or buy one from Thrussington Stores for £7.50.