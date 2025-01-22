Entries open for epic Belvoir Challenge
The event takes place on Saturday March 1, with a choice of routes over 15 or 26 miles across beautiful countryside in the Vale of Belvoir.
Participants start and finish from Harby village hall and they will be treated to an incredible spread of refreshments en route, including homemade cakes, Stilton cheese, fresh sandwiches and jelly babies.
At the finish line, runners will be rewarded with a hearty meal of soup, rolls, and indulgent puddings with hot custard.
Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children of Harby Church of England Primary School, thanks to the dedication of The Friends of Harby School.
The Belvoir Challenge is a true team effort, managed entirely by parents, grandparents, former pupils, and the Friends.
Headteacher Bridget Bye said: “These funds truly enhance our children’s education and foster a close-knit school community.
“Events like the Belvoir Challenge are crucial for building strong connections among parents, families, and the wider community.”
Pupils play their part, by creating cheerful posters, designing finisher certificates and cheering participants on from the sidelines.
This year’s route will take runners off the beaten path through picturesque landscapes, including Belvoir Woods, the stunning Belvoir Castle Estate and surrounding villages.
Entry fees for adults are £35 for the 15 mile course or £40 for the 26-miler, while Under 15s pay £20.
Click HERE to register online before February 15 or register for the event on the day.
This year, organisers are thrilled to have support from local businesses like Geary’s Bakery, Belvoir Farm, and Long Clawson Dairy.
