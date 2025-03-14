Registration is now open for the Vélo Belvoir charity cycle event, which starts and finishes at Hose

Registration is now open for this year’s charity cycle event in the Vale, the Vélo Belvoir.

The ride, on Sunday May 11, starts and finishes in Hose and offers a choice of three routes – 30, 60 and 100 miles – all on quiet roads through the pretty villages and countryside of the scenic Vale of Belvoir.

All riders will receive a medal and a meal at the end of the ride, and there will be refreshments, with plenty of homemade cake, for those on the two longer rides. All riders also through a doughnut stall en route.

Building on the success of the last three years, Vélo Belvoir is raising much-needed funds for two local registered charities.

Profits will be split between Dove Cottage Day Hospice, which provides valuable specialist support for the terminally ill and their loved ones, and Cropwell Bishop Friends of School, which raises money to enhance learning opportunities for the children at the primary school.

Organisers are grateful for the sponsorship of local, independent sports shop, Melton Sports, based in King Street, Melton.

Bishop Cycles will provide mechanical assistance at the start and the business is offering a 15 per cent discount on all bike servicing prior to the ride for everyone who has entered.

Registration is now open for Vélo Belvoir 2025 and all cyclists are welcome.

It is a great day out and a memorable ride is guaranteed for all participants.

Click HERE to sign up on the registration page with British Cycling.