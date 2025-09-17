Enjoy a coffee and a slice of cake to support cancer charity

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:16 BST
Volunteers serving at a Macmillan coffee morning at Grimston last yearplaceholder image
Volunteers serving at a Macmillan coffee morning at Grimston last year
The annual coffee morning fundraisers for Macmillan Cancer Support begin next week at various venues across the Melton area.

They will once again provide vital money for the charity as part of The World's Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, which runs nationwide.

On Friday September 26 there will be events in the town and surrounding villages.

Janet Gilchrist, from the local Macmillan branch, said: “Going to a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up with people over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious in aid of a great cause.

“Since the first coffee morning happened in 1990 the last Friday in September is now an established date in the fundraising calendar.

"People take part in the their homes, the workplace, schools, cafes, pubs, care homes and many other places.”

Coffee mornings in Melton next Friday are at the Odd Clock Cafe, on Sherrard Street, from 10am to noon, Sandy Lane Methodist Church, during the same times, plus the Browning/Suzuki/KGM dealership on Norman Way, 9am to noon.

In rural communities on the same, events will be at Grimston Village Hall, Sproxton Village Hall and Rotherby Grange, Rotherby (minimum donation £5), all between 10am and noon.

Further coffee mornings are planned on Saturday October 4, at The Crown pub at Old Dalby (10am to 11.30am), and at Long Clawson Methodist Church, from 10am to noon.

There will also be another Macmillan coffee morning on Friday October 10 at Sandy Lane Methodist Church, in Melton, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Email [email protected] if you are organising a local coffee morning for Macmillan so we can add it to the list.

