East Midlands Airport showcases region as gateway to global tourism and trade

East Midlands Airport (EMA) is set to showcase the region as a gateway to global tourism and trade as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The event – a partnership between EMA and Marketing Nottingham & Nottinghamshire – will bring together leading figures from across the region, including travel industry professionals, local trading businesses and key decision makers with an interest in showcasing the East Midlands to the world.

Taking place in EMA’s check-in hall on Wednesday, March 19, the event will highlight the visitor economy, why the East Midlands is the perfect entry point for visiting large swathes of the UK and the pivotal role the airport has in moving people and products around the world.

EMA is set to welcome special guests including Lady Victoria Borwick, Chair of Visit Britain, Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, and Ian Harrison, Head of Export Development (Midlands) at the Department of Business and Trade Ian Harrison, amongst other speakers.

The total value of tourism in Nottingham city and county in 2023 reached an outstanding economic impact of £2.36 billion, marking a 15.40% increase from the previous period (STEAM 2023). This has undoubtedly been supported by East Midlands Airport, as one of the key transport hubs in the Midlands, with routes across Europe, the Caribbean and North Africa.

Over its 60-year history, EMA has grown into the UK’s number one express air freight hub, handling around 370,000 tonnes of cargo a year worth £37bn which supports major regional businesses and contributes £1.6bn national GVA. It is also the airport of choice for 4m passengers a year thanks to its effortless service helping them to reach more than 70 destinations.

EMA has ambitions to build on the success of both sides of its businesses, with proposals to develop parts of its airfield to meet an estimated 54% growth in cargo demand over the next twenty years, along with plans to attract more inbound passenger flights and strengthen its role as a gateway to the UK from Europe.

East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “As part of our 60th anniversary activities, we’re delighted to partner with Marketing Nottingham & Nottinghamshire to host this event to celebrate the East Midlands region as a premier inbound tourism destination and a vital trade hub.

“Since the airport first began operations in 1965, its ideal location right at the heart of the country has given it a strategic edge, both in terms of attracting passengers from a wide area and also being a very appealing hub for cargo operators.

“We have plans to build on these successes, offering advantages over congested airports in the south and quick access to the whole of the UK not just for cargo operations but for European tourists looking to explore the local region and beyond.”

Chief Executive of Marketing Nottingham & Nottinghamshire, Megan Powell Vreewsijk, said: “East Midlands Airport is a crucial gateway to tourism and trade for Nottinghamshire, and plays a huge role for us at Marketing Nottingham & Nottinghamshire in bringing investors and visitors to the region.

"The airport drives growth and supports our economy, so we are delighted to work with them to celebrate its 60th anniversary and remind our business network of the important role it plays.”

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands said: “The East Midlands is a place where the country connects – so it is wonderful to celebrate the 60th anniversary of East Midlands Airport, which connects our region to the world.”

East Midlands Airport is an important strategic asset for the region, globally significant for its express air freight capacity. But it also has a local heart: with a long history of partnership with the business community and is a catalyst for the local visitor, industrial and innovation economy.”

The anniversary takes place during English Tourism Week, so is a great opportunity to celebrate our region’s many strengths. I look forward to seeing partners and friends from across the East Midlands as we look ahead to the next 60 years.”

Anyone wishing to attend can register here: Discover East Midlands: A Gateway to Tourism and Trade Tickets, Wed, Mar 19, at 11am | Eventbrite