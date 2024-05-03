Crews members from Melton fire station pictured at the Access All Areas spring fair at Melton Mowbray

Access All Areas hosted its spring fair event at its Phoenix House base, on Nottingham Road, with around 70 people attending to get advice on careers, education and training.

Local organisations who had stands there included Melton fire station, who brought along their fire truck, Home Straight cleaning company, Melton Borough Council, Venture House, SMB College Group, NHS Talking Therapies, WEA, Voluntary Action Leicestershire, Living without Abuse, Go Learn and The Recovery College.

The organisation is now planning its autumn fair open day on September 24, from 10am to 3pm, and is looking for local employer stall holders, please get in touch if you are interested.

Anyone looking for advice and guidance can contact Access All Areas