The Black Horse Community Group secretary, Carol Davis, and chairman, Mike Petty, receive their RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin

There has been a double awards celebration for villagers at Grimston.

The Black Horse Community Group Ltd, which saved the village pub and reopened it following a huge fundraising drive, won the Community Cohesion Award at the annual Rural Community Council (RCC) awards and centenary dinner.

The first pint was pulled again on February1, 2024 after the pub was closed for four years.

Resident, Tony Fowler, who is well known for his remarkable community support while he works across the area as a milkman, was given the Community Champion Award for his commitment to local people and his many spontaneous acts of kindness.

Tony Fowler (left) receives his RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin

The RCC is a 100-year-old charity this year, helping people and communities across Leicestershire, Rutland and the surrounding rural areas.

Through their work they aim to create well connected rural communities where people enjoy good physical, mental, social and economic well-being.

There were only seven awards categories and the Grimston community won two of them.