Double awards success for Grimston villagers

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:04 GMT
The Black Horse Community Group secretary, Carol Davis, and chairman, Mike Petty, receive their RCC award PHOTO Pete MartinThe Black Horse Community Group secretary, Carol Davis, and chairman, Mike Petty, receive their RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin
The Black Horse Community Group secretary, Carol Davis, and chairman, Mike Petty, receive their RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin
There has been a double awards celebration for villagers at Grimston.

The Black Horse Community Group Ltd, which saved the village pub and reopened it following a huge fundraising drive, won the Community Cohesion Award at the annual Rural Community Council (RCC) awards and centenary dinner.

The first pint was pulled again on February1, 2024 after the pub was closed for four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Resident, Tony Fowler, who is well known for his remarkable community support while he works across the area as a milkman, was given the Community Champion Award for his commitment to local people and his many spontaneous acts of kindness.

Tony Fowler (left) receives his RCC award PHOTO Pete MartinTony Fowler (left) receives his RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin
Tony Fowler (left) receives his RCC award PHOTO Pete Martin

The RCC is a 100-year-old charity this year, helping people and communities across Leicestershire, Rutland and the surrounding rural areas.

Through their work they aim to create well connected rural communities where people enjoy good physical, mental, social and economic well-being.

There were only seven awards categories and the Grimston community won two of them.

Related topics:Leicestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice