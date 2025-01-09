Developers pledge to act over 'dangerous' steps
Householders, along with borough ward councillor, Sarah Cox, say they have campaigned for the ramp for more than a year.
They say the steps, which connect Roman Gate to Gilpin Close, are slippery in the winter months and they are challenging for people with mobility issues, the elderly and parents with push chairs.
The access is the quickest route to shops, schools and the town centre.
A spokesperson from Bellway said: “There was previously a stile in this location and our original proposals showed steps.
"However, we have subsequently been in touch with the local authority’s rights of way team and have agreed plans with them to replace the steps with a ramp.
"The next part of the process is to submit these plans for planning consent, and we will install the ramp once this is granted.”
