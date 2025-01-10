Developer invites house hunters to Instant Part Exchange event in Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes is inviting house hunters to its Instant Part Exchange event running at one of its Leicestershire developments on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th January.

The event will be held at the homebuilder’s King’s Meadow development in Melton Mowbray, which offers a range of two, three and four bedroom properties to suit a variety of home buyers.

Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the event presents an opportunity for property hunters to explore the development and discover how they can secure a seamless move by using the Part Exchange scheme.

Designed to aid second steppers, Part Exchange streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new property.

Typical street scene at King's Meadow

Throughout the event, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be on-hand to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our professionally designed show homes and learn more about our helpful schemes.

“Our expert Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

King’s Meadow is ideally located on the outskirts of Eye-Kettleby, nearby to an array of amenities in the historic market town of Melton Mowbray, including shops and cafes, as well as a twice weekly farmer’s market.

Typical street scene at King's Meadow in Leicester

Residents at King’s Meadow can also benefit from great transport links to Leicester city centre, via the A46 and A607, making commuting a breeze.

For more information on King’s Meadow, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes team.