Detailed plans submitted for cinema, spa and gym at historic Rutland inn

The owner of a historic Rutland inn has unveiled plans to create a private cinema and spa for his guests.

Ryck Turner has submitted detailed designs to Rutland County Council for the works at The George Inn, Oakham, which will also see five of the inn’s bedrooms reconfigured and refurbished.

The businessman has also submitted an application for listed buildings consent as the 17th century building in Market Place is Grade II listed.

These plans represent the latest phase of an ambitious project in which Ryck, who bought the hotel and the adjacent buildings for £3 million in 2022, is spending an additional estimated £2 million to recreate a classic English country inn.

The designs set out a conversion of the former coach house at the back of the inn and also involve the installation of pergolas within the garden.

Ryck said: “We have taken a lot of time and care over these designs and submitting this planning application represents a significant step forward in our plans to create something special here in the heart of Oakham.

“We have already refurbished several parts of this wonderful place whilst keeping it open and trading to serve our customers. This initial phase included extensive redecoration and new furnishings, but these new plans constitute an imaginative reshaping of the coach house.

“The idea is to create the perfect country retreat where our customers can come to us, park their car, drop their bags and not have to leave the premises to enjoy a complete relaxing break. The luxurious residents-only facilities here will feature a host of top-of-the-range facilities.

“Our customers will be able to rest and recuperate and be pampered in the private spa which will offer a plunge pool, a hot tub, a steam room and a sauna.

“The private cinema will allow our guests to watch movies in a luxurious big screen setting which offers the intimacy of a private showing. The entrance to this exclusive cinema, which flows out into the garden, will be framed by a pergola.”

The plans will now be considered by the local authority.