Storehouse manager Siggy Atherton (left) with some of the volunteers holding food bags

Today (Thursday) is the deadline for applications to this year’s £10K Ragdale Hall Community Chest.

Lots of charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs from across the Melton Mowbray area have already asked us for a share of the fund.

This the 17th year that the Melton Times has partnered with the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa to allocate money which supports so many important projects and activities, many of which are operated by volunteers.

One of those which has benefited is the Storehouse foodbank, based at the Hope Centre in Melton Mowbray.

Manager Siggy Atherton commented: “Without the Ragdale Hall community support, Storehouse would struggle to provide the service that we do.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues, Storehouse remains a vital support system for individuals and families facing hardship, the cost-of-living has affected the amount of donations we are getting from local people and organisations.

“So the donations from the Ragdale Hall Community Chest helped us a great deal in continuing the service we provide.

“From providing emergency food bags to offering essential advice, Storehouse has become a lifeline for many navigating financial instability.

“Families, working individuals, and even those on government benefits are increasingly reliant on our support to make ends meet.

“We would like to thank Ragdale Hall Community Chest for their continued support.”

To apply for a share of this year's fund, email [email protected] by 5pm today.

Tell us how much money you need, what it will be used for and how many people will benefit.

Judges will decide on the beneficiaries and cheques will be presented at the spa on June 18.