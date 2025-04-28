Crowds line the streets for Melton's St George's Day parade
Participants have traditionally started out from Thorpe End but this year’s event began from Park Road, at 1pm.
Warm sunshine helped bring out a large crowd of spectators as young members of the local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs paraded through town with their leaders.
They moved from Park Road into Nottingham Street before making their way to Market Place and winding their way around the Holland and Barrett store into Leicester Street and then Church Street.
The youngsters and their group leaders headed to St Mary’s Church for the annual service, which started at 1.30pm.
The parade was accompanied by the Syston Scout and Guide band with St George riding with the Melton Round Table at the rear.
1st Long Clawson Scout Group led the parade, followed by 1st Waltham Scout group, 36th Melton Scout Group, 4th Melton Scout Group, 1st Old Dalby Scout Group and then the Melton District Explorers.
Sections took part from all the local groups, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and Explorers, with the 4th Melton will also having their Squirrel section in the party.
There were plenty of people supporting in the streets when the parade re-formed after the service around 2.30pm and it followed a reverse of the earlier route – Leicester Street to Market Place, Nottingham Street and finishing in Park Road.
Roads were closed during the parade to maintain the safety of participants and spectators.
