Coveted voluntary award for Melton fundraisers

By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST
The Melton group are presented with their Charity Champions award
A group of Melton Mowbray volunteers have won a county award after raising thousands of pounds for charity with an innovative fundraiser.

The team of people with learning disabilities, with help from the Support & Connections organisations, scooped the coveted the ‘Charity Champions’ honour at the annual awards organised by Leicestershire County Council’s Learning Disabilities Partnership Board.

The group raised an impressive £12,000 for the local Air Ambulance charity by crushing cans as part of a recycling project.

The board is made up and chaired by people with learning disabilities and it also includes their carers and those supporting them across the county.

Its goal is that people with a learning disability are seen, heard, included and valued in all aspects of life.

These awards mark the great work of both board members and people with a learning disability in their local communities.

Dan Harrison, the county council leader, said: “The sheer number of awards really does show how hard people in our communities work to support and champion people with learning disabilities.

“I want to congratulate everyone and thank them for everything they do as it makes a huge difference to so many people’s lives.”

Jenny was named this year’s ‘Awesome Advocate’ after spending many years championing change in social care, health partners and communities by supporting the partnership board.

The ‘Going above and beyond to make a difference’ award saw multiple winners, including board members Russell, Alix, David, Dawn, Helen and Magda.

They were all honoured for volunteering in their local communities and working tirelessly to improve the lives and opportunities for people with learning disabilities.

