Monthly drop-in clinics are being launched for residents in Bottesford to give them easier access to services operated by Melton Borough Council.

The Community Connect scheme begins on Wednesday (October 1) at The Parish Rooms, The Old School, in Grantham Road, and they will be held on the first Wednesday of each month going forward.

The initiative reflects the council's ongoing commitment to making services more accessible and inclusive – particularly for residents who may find it difficult to travel to the council offices in Melton Mowbray.

The service is supported by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

At previous clinics, residents received support with housing applications, updates to their housing register status and help with digital skills.

In response to this demand, the council is also planning rural bespoke digital skills training sessions.

One resident described the support as invaluable, sharing how they had been able to submit a housing application despite not having online skills and struggling to get into Melton.

Speaking of the initiative in a joint-statement, councillors for the Bottesford Ward, Don Pritchett and James Mason, said: “Community is really important to us, especially in our rural areas.

"We want to make sure everyone can get the help they need, no matter where they live.

"These sessions are a great way to bring our services closer to people.”

The new Community Connect sessions will offer face-to-face support, advice, and guidance from council teams, including customer liaison officers, the community co-ordinator, and mentors from the Community Support Hub.

A range of partner organisations have also committed to attending and supporting these events.

The recently launched Digital Suite at The Community Support Hub, will be available in a mobile format at these sessions.

Residents can receive one-to-one help with online forms, emails, tailored careers support, and much more.

Depending on individual needs, attendees may also be connected with additional partner services.

Councillor Steve Carter, who is portfolio holder for communities added: "This UK Shared Prosperity Funded service continues to go from strength to strength.

"It shows we’re listening to our communities and learning from them.

"Every community is different, and the feedback we receive reflects that – so we’re using this opportunity to shape services around what people are actually asking for."