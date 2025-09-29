Melton Mowbray Library, on Wilton Road

The future of Melton Mowbray’s library appears secure despite the uncertain future of the college campus site which it belongs to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughborough College Group now owns the FE college site following the recent merger with SMB College Group and it plans to consult the local community over the future of the college campus and the adjacent Melton Theatre.

Most courses, aside from the acclaimed performing arts studies, are now located at the Brooksby site which has led to long-term speculation over the town college site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent report in education industry publication, FE Week, quoted a report it obtained in a freedom of information request associated with the merger, which indicated plans to sell off the Melton site.

The Samworth Brothers Craft and Innovation Centre on the Melton college campus site

But Loughborough College Group responded to say no decision had been made on the future of the Melton college campus and that there would be full consultation with local users and residents before anything is decided.

Also part of the site are Melton Mowbray Library and the Samworth Brothers Craft & Innovation Centre but both have now confirmed there is no threat to their futures there.

The town library was located originally, from 1905, in what is now Melton Carnegie Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the museum opened in 1977, the library moved across town to its current location on Wilton Road, adjacent to the FE college.

Responding to current speculation about what will happen to the library, a spokesperson for County Hall told the Melton Times: “Leicestershire County Council has a long-term lease for the library building on Wilton Road and we have no plans to remove the popular library facility in Melton Mowbray.

“We have met with Loughborough College to discuss their plans for the Melton campus and how this may affect the library provision, and will continue to work with them as these develop.”

The Craft & Innovation Centre was created by Samworth Brothers for workshops and meetings in the college building previously used for catering studies after being built in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson told us: “Samworth Brothers' Savoury Pastry Innovation Kitchen is located at the Craft and Innovation Centre, alongside meeting facilities for Samworth Brothers colleagues.

“Samworth Brothers owns the Craft & Innovation Centre and this will continue to be the case.”