Concert raises hundreds for hospice and sports club
A concert given by four friends from The Melton Mowbray Theatre Company raised £626, to be split between Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Belvoir Vale Tennis Club.
They performed songs from musicals and movies as The Melton Thespians at Hose Church.
Audience members had to guess which show or film each song was from.
The concert was organised by Mark Hopkinson, who was joined by Keeley Smith, Maddison Westwater and Keran Turakhia.
Mark often sings at local care homes, parties and markets – details on his Facebook page.
