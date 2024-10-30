Community day at Taylor’s Bellfoundry to say ‘thank you’ and to encourage visitors to its new family-friendly facilities

Community Day at the Loughborough Bellfoundry

Following the recent completion of construction works to protect and enhance Grade II* Listed buildings and onsite museum at Taylor’s Bellfoundry in Loughborough, a community day was held on the 19th October to thank donors, volunteers and the community, and to encourage visitors to the attraction.

Being the last bellfoundry of its kind in Britain, when Taylor’s fell into disrepair in the early 2000s, a dedicated group of individuals intervened to save it from going into receivership.

With much funding needed to do so, the Trust made a plea to the public for support and received close to 500 donations. From a few pounds up to a few hundreds of pounds, the donations showed the invested interest from members of the public to save the bellfoundry, and its ancient craft of casting bells.

The donations played an important part in the project and were used alongside the funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Loughborough Town Deal and other trusts and foundations, organisations and communities, to restore the buildings.

Taylor’s is within a residential area just outside of Loughborough town centre. The Trust wanted to thank the local residents for their patience and support during project and give them the opportunity to see the restored bellfoundry and its new facilities for themselves.

The community day saw the bellfoundry running tours, as well as welcoming guests to its new museum and shop. Guests also had an opportunity to ring the bells in the bellfoundry tower.

Trustee of Loughborough Bellfoundry Trust, David Potter, said: “We really wanted to say a big thank you to our public donors, the local community, and our volunteers. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

“After such an incredible effort from all parties to deliver this project, the community day was an opportunity to celebrate, and to open the doors to the local people here who have been on that journey with us, and who have been patient during the construction works which was appreciated.

“It was also for our national donors. We were bowled over with how much support we received from all corners of the country and it was heart-warming to know so many wanted to help. I hope everyone had a wonderful time and were impressed by what has been achieved here.

“What’s really important now is that people come and visit us, which will help protect the bellfoundry going forward. Our tours are highly engaging and insightful as is the new museum, which gives visitors a glimpse into the world of bellfounding and provides an educational experience for all ages, safeguarding the bellfoundry’s legacy for generations to come.”

The works have made the bellfoundry accessible for all, with a lift and disabled and baby changing toilets now installed.

Taylor’s Bellfoundry – also known as John Taylor’s Bellfoundry or Taylor’s, was built in 1859 and has cast more than 25,000 bells which are located in over 100 countries.

Bells from the foundry hang in famous landmarks including London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, the Washington National Cathedral in the US capital, Australia’s National Carillon in Canberra, and South Africa’s Cape Town City Hall