103 The Eye's Christine Slomkowska (right) with local dignitaries and villagers at the Hickling Festival

One of the most important roles of 103 The Eye is to connect with the rural communities of the Vale of Belvoir.

And there's no better way of doing that than by attending events in the villages and meeting local people.

There's an annual calendar of events which we follow and we try to attend as many as we can.

Among the biggest is the Hickling Scarecrow Festival, a two-day event where we even have a dedicated radio hub each year.

We broadcast interviews from the wooden bus shelter in Main Street!

By the way, if your village has a bus shelter or other venue from where we could do a future Pop-Up Studio on a Sunday morning, please let us know.

At Hickling, we were welcomed by Rushcliffe borough councillors, Neil Clarke and Tina Combellack, who live in the village.

We were joined by special guests, the Mayor and Mayoress of Rushcliffe, Councillor John Cottee and his wife Loraine.

They spoke on the air about the Mayor's charity for his year in office - the Richard Whitehead Foundation, which enables people with disabilities to fulfil their ambitions through the power of sport and physical activity.

We also interviewed representatives of village organisations, ranging from St Luke's Church to Hickling WI, as well as local business people who ran stalls.

And members of Melton Musical Theatre Company burst into song to promote their forthcoming production of Spamalot at Melton Theatre.

This month has also seen the annual 103 The Eye quiz, kindly organised for us by Richard Angrave, his wife Teresa and daughter Emily.

A total of 21 teams of four took part and £600 was raised towards improvements and repairs at our FM transmission site.

We'd like to thank the Angrave Family and also Melton Baptist Church where the quiz took place.

103 The Eye celebrates its 20th anniversary of being founded this year.

King Charles III’s official representative for Leicestershire, Lord Lieutenant Mike Kapur, presented the team behind the community radio station with the prestigious King’s Award at a special ceremony at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices last year.