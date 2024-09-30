The Macmillan coffee morning team at The Odd Clock Cafe in Melton Mowbray

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help cancer sufferers and their families through a series of coffee mornings in the Melton area.

They were organised on Friday as part of the annual national fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Probably the greatest amount raised was at Grimston village hall, where they generated an impressive £1,855, with still a few donations to come in.

Mary Fenton, who was the lead organiser, said: “It was such a good atmosphere and the morning was enjoyed by so many people.

The team which organised the Macmillan coffee morning at Grimston

"There was even a lady of 103 enjoying coffee and cake in what was the 21st coffee morning held in the village."

Mary went on to thank those local businesses who had provided raffle prizes and for those people who couldn't get along to join in but had donated anyway.

At Sproxton village hall, Judy Haylock led her team to raise a record-breaking £1,045.

Regulars who have been attending them for many years enjoyed a good social time and the team were surprised at the super amount raised for the charity.

It was the first time for a coffee morning at The Odd Clock Cafe, in Melton, where Lisa and her team provided their usual friendly service to customers whilst the local Macmillan group organised a raffle. A total of £279 was raised.

Fellow Sherrard Street businesses were very generous in their donations of prizes, which included meals out, beauty treatments, cakes, chocolates and pork pies.

Janet Gilchrist from the local Melton group for Macmillan, commented about the coffee mornings: "There seemed to be more than ever this year.

"On Facebook I saw lots of postings from villages - Waltham Village Hall, Asfordby Village Hall, The Bell at Frisby and Lakeside Fishery Cafe.

"It's good to see so many people organising coffee mornings in lots of venues.”

And, the good news is that it's not too late to join in as a couple of late coffee mornings are scheduled for Saturday October 12 at The Crown at Old Dalby and at Long Clawson Methodist Church.

Get there at 10.30am and you won't be disappointed by the choice of cakes.

Nationally in 2023, coffee mornings raised over £18million for the charity.