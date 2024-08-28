Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He fell off his motorbike 20 times in extreme weather conditions but Long Clawson businessman Gareth Bright managed to complete an epic endurance challenge.

Gareth Bright, former global events manager for Triumph Motorcycles and now owner of Long Clawson-based award-winning business, Woodcote Events Ltd, was elated to get to the finish line in the demanding 12-hour Dawn to Dusk 2024 event.

Despite an intense work schedule that left little time for training, Gareth pushed through extreme weather conditions in the Brecon Beacons, in Wales, to finish the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Gareth's personal journey of physical and mental recovery following two life-changing motorcycle accidents.

Virgil and Gareth with their supporters at the 12-hour challenge in the Brecon Beacons

The endurance race, held on a challenging 16-mile off-road course, tested Gareth’s limits under some of the toughest conditions in the event's history.

Heavy rain on race day turned the course into a treacherous, mud-soaked challenge.

According to Nick Plumb, the event’s organiser and Gareth’s good friend, this year’s weather made it ‘the most challenging conditions we've seen in over 20 years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth managed to complete three laps of the course, an impressive feat considering the circumstances.

Gareth Bright (right) with his team mate Virgil Stevenson complete Dawn to Dusk 2024.

"I deeply regret not being able to train as much as I wanted to due to our busiest season yet at Woodcote Events," Gareth said.

"We’ve been working six to seven days a week since April, so my training took a back seat.

"It dawned on me very quickly just how tough this race was going to be when I completed a practice lap on the Saturday, but finishing it under those conditions, with little practice and being an off-road novice, is something I’m proud of. The course was far more advanced than I had anticipated. I’m not going to lie, I was petrified."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth was joined by teammate, Virgil Stevenson, a seasoned racing professional with extensive off-road experience.

Gareth Bright & Virgil Stevenson before their practice lap on Saturday.

Virgil completed an impressive 10 laps, demonstrating his skill and endurance.

Together, as Team Woodcote Events, they finished 37th out of 192 competitors in the 12-hour race, and 26th out of 41 two-man teams.

Team Woodcote Events extends a heartfelt thank you to their sponsors, Mowbray Fireplaces, Smart Fire Safety, and LS2 Helmets, for their unwavering support throughout this journey.