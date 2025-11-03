Church of England abuse redress scheme could see major claims in Leicester

Community Matters

Thousands of people in Leicester could be eligible for compensation under the Church of England’s new abuse redress scheme

Initial £150m fund may be only a fraction of the final cost, with experts warning the national bill could exceed £500m

Lime Solicitors warns the scheme must be accessible, ensuring survivors in Leicester are supported throughout the process and receive the justice they deserve

Survivors of abuse at the hands of the Church of England in Leicester could be among thousands across the country who are eligible for compensation under the Church’s newly approved redress scheme, according to indicative analysis by Lime Solicitors.

The Leicester Diocese serves an estimated 13,200 people across 234 parishes, representing around 3.58% of the region’s population. Although church attendance in the area has seen a 5.04% decrease since 2019, the redress scheme will apply to both current and former congregants who have suffered abuse. This means that survivors of historic abuse who no longer practice their faith can also come forward.

Across England, at least 330 civil claims have already been brought against the Church of England relating to child sexual abuse alone. Experts therefore believe the true number of survivors is considerably higher, given the barriers many survivors face in coming forward and the under-recording of historic incidents.

In Leicester, recent investigations uncovered abuse allegations within parishes connected to the city’s dioceses, with survivors speaking out about institutional silence and delayed responses. One witness described how concerns raised in the 1980s were dismissed or concealed by church authorities, leaving generations of victims without recourse.

This new national scheme, approved by General Synod earlier this year, has been designed to provide compensation to survivors. However, while there is an initial budget of £150 million, some estimates suggest the final cost could exceed £500 million.

Applications will be open for five years and cover sexual, physical and emotional abuse in the context of the Church. Survivors will need to demonstrate either that the abuser had a “close connection” to the Church of England or that a church officer failed to act to prevent abuse.

Malcolm Johnson, Head of Abuse Claims at Lime Solicitors, said: “The confirmation of this redress scheme is long overdue, and while it may bring a measure of justice, it cannot undo the years of harm caused to survivors. In the four years it has taken the Church to agree on the scheme and the many years prior to that of systemic abuse, survivors in Leicester and beyond have continued to suffer in silence without closure or justice for their horrific experiences.

“These figures show just how significant the impact could be in Leicester, both in terms of the number of people affected and the financial liability the Church faces. Survivors must not be left battling a complex or difficult process. The scheme must be accessible, trauma-informed and not retraumatise those it is meant to help. We will continue to stand alongside those who come forward, ensuring their voices are heard and compensation is received.”