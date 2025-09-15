The cream teas event at St John's Catholic Church in Melton

Over £1,000 was raised towards the building of a new community hall with a record turnout at a cream teas fundraiser at St John’s Catholic Church in Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held on Saturday in the memorial garden of the church, on Thorpe End, with talented local pianist, Thomas Corden.

Organiser, Frances Levett, on behalf of the Friends of St John’s, said: “The refreshments team were working under considerable pressure because until the new hall next to the church is completed, there is no kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, they kept smiling and being cheerful, which is a great tribute to the power of music to bring peace and harmony.

Thomas Corden provides the cabaret at the Melton cream teas event

“It was obvious that there was a record attendance at the cream teas, and the result bore this out.

“The day raised £1,095.95 towards the expense of building the church community hall - almost double what the event has raised in the past.”

Special thanks were given to Thomas for his musical cabaret, during which he played a wide variety of tunes, including several old wartime favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His rendition of ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’ even produced a little dancing among the attendees.

Organisers were also grateful for the support of the team of volunteers who baked the cakes.

Work started in February on building the new community hall, adjacent to the historic St John’s Church.

The project is progressing well with the roof and walls in place now and it is hoped the building will be ready for use by the end of the year.