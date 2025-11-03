Sarah Robb, who is organising a charity line dancing event in Melton Mowbray

Tickets are on sale for a charity line dance event which will raise money for Melton Community First Responders (MCFR).

The event, which will be held at The Polish Club, is being organised by local fitness group Big Bums and Little Bums with all proceeds supporting the group of trained volunteers who respond to local 999 calls alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Charity Line Dance Through the Decades is on Friday December 12, from 7pm to 11pm and promises an evening of laughter, great music and good company, all while raising money for a life-saving local cause.

Founded in 2004, the Melton CFR team relies entirely on fundraising to maintain and replace vital life-saving equipment including defibrillators and medical kits.

Event organiser, Sarah Robb, founder of Big Bums and Little Bums, said: “We’re so proud to support our local community first responders.

"They are everyday people doing extraordinary things, and they’re often the first to arrive when someone in our community needs urgent help.

"This event is about celebrating community spirit, getting people moving, and giving something back to those who look after us when it matters most.”

The evening will feature a fun mix of country, line and party dances from across the decades, with no experience needed, just a sense of humour and a willingness to get on the dance floor.

The bar will be open throughout the night, and everyone is welcome to join in.

Go online at www.bigbumsandlittlebums.co.uk/book-online to buy tickets, which cost £10 per person.