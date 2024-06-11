Jenny Hendry, Pepper’s Melton centre manager, pictured at the MADMAC sessions

Two local charities have joined forces to offer free financial advice to residents in the Melton Mowbray area.

MADMAC (Melton and District Money Advice Centre) and Pepper’s - A Safe Place ran two courses to help people take control of their money.

The sessions, which were held at Peppers’ Wellbeing Centre on King Street, taught budgeting skills, how to deal with debt, savings advice and managing bank accounts.

Jenny Hendry, Pepper’s Melton centre manager, said the two-hour interactive sessions were well-received by attendees.

“I have had lots of lovely comments from the people who came, about how useful and informative the courses were, and how tips and tricks have already been put into practise in daily life.

"A big thank you goes to Amanda, for presenting such an inclusive and down-to-earth way of looking at money.”

Amanda Heath, founder of MADMAC, added: “It was such a lovely time at Pepper’s.

"Everyone was so eager to learn.

"To know we are changing lives and people are learning skills they can use on a daily basis is very rewarding, and why we do what we do.”

Pepper’s offers regular social drop-in sessions and activities, including arts and crafts, mindfulness and meditation, music, chair yoga and gardening.

The sessions all provide friendship, peer support, the opportunity to meet other local people, trained volunteers to talk to and listen, as well as a cup of

tea or coffee and biscuits. The centres are open to everyone over 18 living locally.

MADMAC provides free money advice and debt management services to Melton people in Melton.