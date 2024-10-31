Centrebus has made changes to the R2 service

Changes to the R2 bus service between Melton Mowbray and Oakham will come into force on Monday.

Centrebus say the amendments have been introduced on the service, which calls at Wyfordby, Saxby, Wymondham, Edmonthorpe, Teigh and several other Rutland villages, following discussions with Rutland County Council.

Instead of turning around near the Wheatsheaf in Greetham, it will continue on the B668 Stretton Road onto B668 Greetham Road.

At the roundabout it will turn right onto the B668 (under the A1) to Stretton Interchange, where it will take the first exit onto Clipsham Road, then right onto Manor Road, continue on Manor Road to Clipsham Road, left on Clipsham Road and back on the B668 to Greetham.

On the return to Greetham, the R2 will stop at a new pick-up point, at the Five Counties Caravan Park entrance on the B668 Greetham Road.

It will no longer serve the Barleythorpe loop in Oakham and buses will follow the standard routing via Burley Road and High Street.