Champions UK plc becomes community partner of Leicester City

Award-winning business growth consultant Champions (UK) plc, which is based in Leicestershire, is pleased to announce it is a new community partner of Leicester City Football Club and will be until the end of the 2026/27 football season.

The family-led company – which incorporates business growth, after-dinner speaking, music and entertainment, celebrity talent, and events – was set up in 2003 and has now announced an association with the Premier League outfit which has outlined its ambition to forge a deeper connection with its local community.

That desire aligns perfectly with Champions’ ethos, with the firm having placed emphasis on people and relationships since its inception, and CEO John Hayes is thrilled to be joining forces with the club that shocked the sporting world with their exploits in 2016.

Pitchside branding displaying Champions UK plc's logo at the King Power Stadium

John said: “Leicester City became a household name when winning the Premier League against the odds, but the club has never strayed from its roots in the community.

“In an age where local supporters and communities are increasingly feeling overlooked, Leicester City has maintained a strong connection with the fanbase and a commitment to supporting businesses in the area.

“We are a company that cares about people above all else and the football club’s values reflect ours, which is such a draw for us.”

As a Community Partner, Champions will reach the Foxes’ wide audience, thanks to branding on display at their 32,000-capacity King Power Stadium home.

This includes the high-impact Pitch-Facing LED and TV screens in the concourse and hospitality areas through L-Wrap Stadium TV – which broadcasts pre-match build-up, match action and more – and StatTV, providing broad exposure for the business growth experts.

Champions’ branding will also appear on social media via StatZone content, tapping into the millions of accounts that follow Leicester City online, and John is looking forward to spreading the company’s story further.

He added: “We’ve come a long way since setting up in the family home in 2003 and have had some great successes along the way, including being recognised in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and London Stock Exchange 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

“The 50+ accolades we’ve collected in this time aren’t what we’re most proud of, though. It’s enabling our clients to grow, develop and reach their own business objectives, which, after all, is what we’re here for.

“Being a Leicester City community partner will help us to help more companies along their respective journeys, and we’re looking forward to connecting with more individuals and enabling them to meet their goals.”

The Foxes have become the latest addition to Champions’ sporting portfolio, which includes GB Sevens Rugby, with whom they are an official strategic partner, 2005 World Snooker Championship winner Shaun Murphy, golf legend Tony Jacklin CBE, and fellow golfers Peter Baker and Gary Wolstenholme MBE.

Find out more about Champions at championsukplc.com.