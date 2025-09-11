Budding Lego builders invited to design homes of the future at Stanfest

Allison Homes East Midlands is putting a call out to young budding builders in Leicestershire, as it holds a Lego design and build competition at the forthcoming Stanfest festival in Stanton Under Bardon.

The local housebuilder is inviting youngsters to showcase their skills at the family festival, with the top designer winning a Lego set of their own.

Allison Homes has also donated £1000 to the event organisers, who said they hope to make this year’s Stanfest “the best yet”.

Amy Gormley head of sales at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support this growing community event and are looking forward to seeing the Lego building skills of the young people in the area.

“When we have held Lego building competitions at similar community events in the past we’ve had over 200 entries.”

Stanfest is a local family music festival that is being held in the Leicestershire village of Stanton Under Bardon where Allison Homes is building a selection of 50 new homes.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the event will be back in Stanton Under Bardon Park for its third year and will see a locally born rising star as its headline act.

The festival has quickly become an annual event, all thanks to dedicated community support and local business backing.

Amy Gormley said: “As a responsible home builder, we pride ourselves on enhancing and integrating into the communities in which we build.

“Supporting Stanfest to deliver this hugely popular event, which brings the community together, mirrors our ethos of supporting and encouraging a thriving community spirit.”

Headlining Stanfest is singer-songwriter and blues-rock guitarist Aynsley Lister. Billed as “one of the UK’s hottest contemporary blues guitarists. Stanfest organisers said they were incredibly excited to host the Leicester born rising star.

A variety of local acts of various genres will also be performing throughout the day including Cannibalz, Myah and Lee, The Robbery, Rainbow Frog Biscuits, Daniel Porter, and Lucy Bremridge.

Alongside live music, the event will include children’s entertainment, inflatables and fairground rides, food vendors, a bar, and an array of stalls selling everything from locally produced cakes to jewellery and toys.

Sam Lincoln, fundraising volunteer for Stanfest, said: “We are extremely grateful to Allison Homes for its donation and involvement. It costs, on average, £5000 to put on the event so the home builders £1000 boost is a tremendous help with set up costs and could mean that we are able to hire our first choice of inflatables.

“This is our third year running and with this support and that of our other local sponsors, we are hopeful that this will be our best event yet!”

Stanfest was born when Fete Committee volunteers who organised the village’s Kings Coronation Party in the Park recognised the need for an annual community event. The annual music festival evolved.

Allison Home, which officially opened its East Midlands headquarters in Castle Donington in June, is building a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes at St Mary’s Chase in Stanton-under-Bardon, a location just five minutes' walk from the event site.

Stanfest ‘25 will be held at Stanton Park on Saturday, September 13, from noon until 5.00pm.