Borough council tackles anti-social issues in village
Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, visited the site with Ward Councillors Don Pritchett and James Mason, and the council’s Safer Communities team.
A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the damaged bench has now been repaired.
“Our Safer Communities team and Melton Police will conduct further patrols over the next few weeks to monitor the site.
“We will also explore additional measures that could be put in place, such as installing CCTV in the area.”
The authority thanked residents for reporting the issues in Bottesford.
The spokesperson added: “We can only take action and tackle anti-social behaviour with the help of our communities.
“We would ask people to continue to report anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity to the council or the police to help us keep our communities safe and a great place to live.”