Chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, Councillor Sarah Cox, visiting the Bottesford site where anti-social behaviour issues were reported, with Ward Councillors Don Pritchett and James Mason

Action has been taken at Bottesford following reports of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at the village’s memorial site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the Safer Melton Partnership, visited the site with Ward Councillors Don Pritchett and James Mason, and the council’s Safer Communities team.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the damaged bench has now been repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Safer Communities team and Melton Police will conduct further patrols over the next few weeks to monitor the site.

“We will also explore additional measures that could be put in place, such as installing CCTV in the area.”

The authority thanked residents for reporting the issues in Bottesford.

The spokesperson added: “We can only take action and tackle anti-social behaviour with the help of our communities.

“We would ask people to continue to report anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity to the council or the police to help us keep our communities safe and a great place to live.”