By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST
Some of the hundreds of sparkling exhibits at last year's Melton Christmas Tree Festivalplaceholder image
Some of the hundreds of sparkling exhibits at last year's Melton Christmas Tree Festival
It’s only two months to go now until Melton Mowbray’s spectacular annual Christmas Tree Festival sparkles into life and prospective participants are invited to book their place in it.

St Mary’s Church will again be hosting the event, from Friday November 28 to Tuesday December 2, featuring hundreds of trees with soft white non-flashing lighting.

There will be a preview evening on the Thursday, with wine and mince pies served.

The festival opens to the public on the Friday from 9.30am and will be open until 9pm to coincide with the town centre’s Victorian Fayre and the annual switching on of Melton’s Christmas lights in Market Place.

It will open from 9.30am on the following days, with refreshments served throughout, before it closes at 2pm on the Tuesday.

Adults pay £3 to enter the festival each day.

The Saturday will also feature a family carols event from 5pm with a presentation to the Christmas card competition winner.

Go to www.meltonteamparish.org.uk to get a booking form.

