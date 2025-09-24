Book your place in Melton's Christmas Tree Festival
St Mary’s Church will again be hosting the event, from Friday November 28 to Tuesday December 2, featuring hundreds of trees with soft white non-flashing lighting.
There will be a preview evening on the Thursday, with wine and mince pies served.
The festival opens to the public on the Friday from 9.30am and will be open until 9pm to coincide with the town centre’s Victorian Fayre and the annual switching on of Melton’s Christmas lights in Market Place.
It will open from 9.30am on the following days, with refreshments served throughout, before it closes at 2pm on the Tuesday.
Adults pay £3 to enter the festival each day.
The Saturday will also feature a family carols event from 5pm with a presentation to the Christmas card competition winner.
Go to www.meltonteamparish.org.uk to get a booking form.