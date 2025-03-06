Bird expert officially opens new bird hide at Melton Country Park
Paul Stammers, one of the first osprey information officers at Rutland Water Nature Reserve for the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, was special guest for the launch, on Saturday.
During his many trips to the country park, Paul has spotted over 80 species of bird life, including an osprey which was believed to have been passing through the park during its migratory journey to north Africa.
The project to build the hide was held up by poor weather and flooding in recent weeks but members of the Friends of Melton Country Park (FOMCP) are delighted it is now available to use.
It is hoped it will encourage park visitors young and not so young, to take some time to enjoy the environment around the smaller, top lake and to get to know the various bird species that inhabit the park.
The Friends have also installed a new path from the main route to make the hide more accessible to those with more limited mobility.
Special thanks were given to the core construction team of volunteers, Dave Wilson, Steve Murphy, and Zenon Kuryś, who put so much time and effort into the build, from designing the plans to constructing the finished hide.
Also, to the many volunteers who helped to complete the hide and to the various sponsors who had donated funds, particularly Melton Borough Council, represented by Councillor Margaret Glancy, who provided the main funding grant.
The hide is one of a number of projects undertaken by The Friends who have also tackled the removal of Himalayan Balsam, installed bird and bat boxes, and a new wildflower bed, as well as maintaining areas such as the willow dog agility tunnel and the original bird hide in the country park.
The FOMCP group organise volunteer work groups in the country park and undertake a range of practical tasks from litter picking to tree planting, with sessions, which are typically twice a month, promoted through social media and the local press.
The group volunteers range in age from 18 to people in their 80s and anyone is welcome to come along and get involved in the regular work groups.
