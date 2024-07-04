Bigger TV to screen next England match in Melton park
Hundreds cheered on the Three Lions to a dramatic Euro 2024 last 16 victory over Slovakia on Sunday.
And Melton Mowbray Town Estate say Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Switzerland has prompted them to get an LED screen which is almost twice the size of the one used last weekend.
The match kicks off at 5pm but the entertainment will begin an hour before, including a DJ playing music.
There will also be a bouncy castle, kids’ face painting, refreshments, licensed bar and portable toilets.
It is totally free to attend as well.
The Town Estate said: “It's going to be bigger and better, in anticipation of increased crowd numbers
"Arrive early to secure your place.
"Bring rugs, cushions, blankets, camp chairs, etc, and join us for another unforgettable evening of drama on Saturday.”
