Armed Forces to foster carer: How transferable skills made it possible

How do you apply your skill set to the next chapter of your life? For some veterans, those skills can transfer seamlessly into a career as a foster carer.

As we approach Remembrance Day, a time when we reflect on the bravery, sacrifices, and service of those who have served in the military, we also acknowledge the ongoing contributions veterans make to our communities long after their service ends. Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be challenging for ex-service personnel.

Rob, a veteran from Leicestershire, and his wife Liz have been fostering for over five years with Nexus Fostering. From sibling groups to providing respite and parent-and-child placements, their unwavering commitment has created positive outcomes for the children they care for.

Rob’s Army Career

At 15 years old, Rob was caught truanting from school as he headed to the Army careers office. To his surprise he passed the necessary tests and joined the Army at 16 years old. His early career saw him stationed in Germany with the 26 Field Regiment Royal Artillery.

Over the next 11 years, Rob served in various locations, including Northern Ireland and Canada, before leaving the Armed Forces. However, his passion for mentoring remained. He joined the Army Cadets as a volunteer, a role he has held for the past 14 years. “I love it,” Rob says. “It’s great to see the kids having fun, learning teamwork, dedication, and discipline.”

The Fostering Journey

Rob’s path to fostering began a decade ago after meeting his wife, Liz. “The first thing we spoke about was fostering,” Rob recalls. “We both wanted to make a difference and decided to take the plunge.” They approached Nexus Fostering, who guided them through the process over 4-6 months.

Rob, foster carer with Nexus Fostering from Leicestershire

Now, Rob and Liz are caring for two young boys, whom they plan to foster until adulthood. Rob credits his Army training with helping him in his fostering role. “The Armed Forces taught me the importance of boundaries and routine, especially for children who’ve experienced trauma,” he explains. “It’s essential to listen, show compassion, and understand that their behaviour reflects their past, not who they are.”

Their grown-up children also play a role in the boys’ lives. “They often go to our children’s house for sleepovers, and our families send gifts and cards for birthdays and Christmas,” Rob says. “The boys have become part of our extended family naturally.”

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Rewards

Like many foster carers, Rob and Liz have faced challenges. However, with support from Nexus Fostering and their teamwork, they’ve navigated these difficulties. One of Rob’s most rewarding moments was taking the boys on their first holiday abroad. “It was their first time flying,” he says, “and seeing their faces light up with confidence was incredible.”

The support from Nexus Fostering has been crucial. The agency provides 24/7 assistance, face-to-face supervision, and training on various subjects. “Nexus has always given us support when we needed it, even when we didn’t realize we were struggling,” Rob shares.

Why Ex-Forces Personnel Make Great Foster Carers

Rob believes ex-forces personnel are ideally suited to fostering. “In the Forces, it’s about supporting one another, working as a team, and looking out for each other,” he says. “For many veterans, mentoring young people and building their confidence comes naturally.”

After leaving the Army, Rob found a new sense of purpose, resilience, and confidence, qualities he now applies as a foster carer. “Foster carers need to be strong advocates for the children in their care. You need to fight for their rights and make sure their voices are heard,” he emphasizes.

Rob encourages others to consider fostering and offers advice to those interested. “Be open-minded, loving, adaptable, and patient,” he advises. “Set boundaries, establish routines, and pick your battles. Every child is different, so it’s about giving them the right support to help them move forward.”

A New Mission

For Rob, fostering is more than a career—it’s a new mission that allows him to use his military skills to make a positive impact on children’s lives. His journey shows how veterans can transition into roles like fostering and bring valuable experience to the role.

Nexus Fostering, consistently rated Outstanding by Ofsted, has been helping vulnerable children since 2002. They provide 24/7 support, comprehensive training, and a competitive allowance for foster carers. Interested in learning more about fostering? Contact Nexus Fostering at 0800 389 0163 or visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/armedforces