A computer image of what the front of Jules House will look like when it is renovated for use as a bus hub in Oakham

Planning approval has been given for a hub which will serve as the base for extended bus services linking Rutland with Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jules House building, a former Oakham community centre which is near Rutland Memorial Hospital, will be the anchor location for new fixed-line and demand-responsive transport routes operated by three new electric minibuses.

There will be 11 additional buses serving rural areas of Rutland and Melton as well as the two towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the extended bus services comes from part of the £23M levelling-up funding awarded to the area.

A computer image of what the refurbished Jules House will look like when it is prepared for use as a bus hub in Oakham

Jules House is undergoing extensive interior renovation and refurbishment and will feature an expanded rear extension to support its increased capacity. First-floor office space will be available for rent to support the scheme’s economic viability.

Rutland County Council approved plans to reconfigure the current land to accommodate suitable parking and turning areas for minibuses on the site.

An accessible path will be created through the site, connecting pedestrians between the hospital area and the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors had safety concerns about people walking to and from the hub with it being near a level crossing but a pedestrian crossing and central reservation will now be created.

Councillor Christine Wise, cabinet member for transport, environment and communities at Rutland County Council, said: “Receiving planning permission for this important infrastructure and transport initiative marks an exciting step forward.

"Once fully operational, we expect the new bus service to significantly enhance the mobility of thousands of residents across Rutland and Melton, integrating the two rural market towns and boosting the local economy.”

The scheme is being jointly delivered with Melton Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wise added: “The addition of community space in the approved plans will be welcomed by the local community and serve as an important area for residents and local groups once open.

“As we move towards the next stage of the project, Rutland County Council will be keeping local residents and key stakeholders informed as it progresses towards construction.”

Further information events will be held later in the year to provide additional details on bus routes to residents and stakeholders in Rutland and Melton.

Click HERE to learn more about the approved plans.