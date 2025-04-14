Apply for a share of the £10K Ragdale community fund
This is the 17th year Ragdale has put up a funding pot of £10,000 for charities, community groups, schools and sports clubs, in collaboration with the Melton Times.
One of last year’s beneficiaries was Scalford Primary School, who were delighted to be allocated £750 to buy new books for the library and update guided reading books for a new phonics scheme.
The school says it has helped staff and pupils achieve their vision, 'to try to do our best so that we can shine'.
Julia Chester, the school’s office manager, said: “All children are encouraged to develop a positive attitude and a love of learning.
“That love of learning is underpinned by reading, imagination, curiosity and a love of books.
“The staff have taken great joy in choosing texts that will support our new curriculum, early readers, reluctant readers with a desire to ignite a passion for reading in all our young people.
“The children have loved seeing the books arrive and it has created a buzz and excitement about what they are going to read next.
“Thank you so much from all at Scalford School.”
Email [email protected] by May 8, 2025, to apply for a share of this year’s fund.
Include the name of your organisation, a contact mobile/telephone number and a brief description of what it is involved in and how many people would benefit from a donation from the Ragdale fund.
After a panel of judges have decided the beneficiaries, cheques will be presented at the spa on June 18.
