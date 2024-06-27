Allison Homes donates £500 to Leicester LGBT charity to celebrate Pride Month
Leicester LGBT Centre is a voluntary organisation established over 46 years ago, providing direct support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Leicestershire and Rutland. The charity works closely with a range of local organisations to work towards eradicating homophobia.
As part of its services, Leicester LGBT Centre offers counselling sessions, runs youth groups and hosts social activities each week, from gaming sessions of Dungeons and Dragons to choir sessions.
The £500 donation from Allison Homes is going towards the running of the charity and comes as the housebuilder’s East Midlands region is operating within the county. This is the second donation to Leicester LGBT Centre from Allison Homes, taking the developer’s total contribution amount to £1,000.
Alongside supporting Leicester LGBT Centre, Allison Homes has put Pride flags up at all its developments.
Wayne Dawson, Centre Manager at Leicester LGBT Centre, said: “We are very grateful to Allison Homes for their support. At our centre we provide support services to LGBT individuals, and this £500 donation will go a long way in helping us reach and assist more people across the county.”
Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely proud to be honouring Pride Month by donating £500 to Leicester LGBT Centre, helping them to carry out their vital work.
“At Allison Homes, we are passionate about fostering a supportive workplace where our employees can thrive and feel free to express themselves, and are delighted to have extended this passion to the Leicestershire community.”
To find out more about Leicester LGBT Centre, visit www.leicesterlgbtcentre.org/.
For more information on Allison Homes, visit allison-homes.co.uk/.
