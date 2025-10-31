Allison Homes breaks ground on 53-home Shepshed site

From left: Matt Rickard (Site Manager), Ryan Asher Powell (Construction Manager), Meg Lowe (Marketing Manager) and Karl Edwards (Managing Director)

Work has begun on the construction of 53 new homes at Finney Meadows in Shepshed by East Midlands home builder, Allison Homes.

The first spade was put in the ground to ceremonially signal work beginning at the brand-new development off Iveshead Road.

Planning permission for the development was granted in August 2025.

The scheme will include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with up to 11 available as affordable housing. The first occupants are expected to move in by Spring 2026.

Karl Edwards, managing director of Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “Finney Meadows is an exciting new development of high-quality new homes that has been tailored to fit the requirement of the local community, and we are excited to bring that vision to fruition.”

Finney Meadows will feature open green space and thoughtful landscaping to create an attractive, sustainable place to live. It follows the success of St Mary’s Chase in Stanton-under-Bardon, Leicestershire – the first site launched by the company’s new East Midlands division.

Karl said: “Shepshed is a thriving and welcoming town. Allison Homes has already received a warm welcome from the local council, with whom we have worked closely to ensure our designs complement the local character of the surrounding area. We are looking forward to becoming part of this close-knit community.

“As an established and award-winning home builder in the East of England and South West regions, we are excited to continue our journey in the East Midlands.”

Residents are already feeling the benefit of Allison Homes’ presence in the town after the home builder donated £500 to Act One, Shepshed’s youth performing arts organisation. The financial boost helped fund their production of The Little Mermaid.

The established home builder, which launched its East Midlands headquarters in Castle Donington in 2024, has also agreed to make a substantial £120,000 investment in local services.

Allison Homes’ Section 106 contributions include funding for young people’s open space, outdoor sports, allotments, town centre improvements, waste infrastructure, Shepshed Library, highways upgrades and sustainable transport initiatives. Further investment will go towards local primary and secondary education.

Finney Meadows marks a significant milestone in the company’s rapid expansion.

Allison Homes’ East Midlands division has already acquired several land parcels across Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire in addition to developments across the well-established regions in the east of England and the south-west. As a company, it aims to deliver 2,000 homes annually across its regions.

An award-winning house builder, Allison Homes has received NHBC Pride in Job awards, has an ‘excellent’ 4.7 rating on Trustpilot and was awarded a 5-star Home Builders Federation (HBF) score for customer satisfaction.